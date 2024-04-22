The Inner Circle acknowledges Gregory DiFranza as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

As the founder and CEO of Kamp K-9 Jax Bch, Dr. DiFranza serves as a dog behaviorist and advanced handler. He specializes in dog behavior, training, and rehabilitation, providing invaluable support to dogs and their owners in the local community.

Dr. DiFranza's passion for dogs extends to his certification as a level three volunteer dog handler by the Jacksonville Humane Society. He also holds a certification in Cesar Millan's Dog Fundamentals, showcasing his commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

In addition to his work with dogs, Dr. DiFranza is a multifaceted entrepreneur and professional. He owns and operates First Coast Kodokan Judo, where he shares his expertise in judo instruction. Furthermore, his skills extend to photography through Greg DiFranza Photography, capturing moments that tell unique stories.

Dr. DiFranza's academic journey is equally impressive. He holds degrees including an Associate of Science in criminal justice from Florida Junior College, a Bachelor of Arts in education, a Master of Science in education, and a Doctor of Philosophy in adult education from La Salle University.

His dedication to canine well-being, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, has made Dr. DiFranza a prominent figure in the local community. He is also affiliated with organizations such as IACP and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout his career, Dr. DiFranza has authored the book "Dog Stories," which was published in 2017 and is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. He has been recognized with honors and awards, including the Peoples Choice Winner by ViewBug.com in 2014.

As a five-time Heavyweight International Masters Champion, a two-time U.S. Open Champion, a three-time Pan-American Champion, and a three-time World Police & Fire Games Champion in judo, Dr. DiFranza's accomplishments in sports are equally remarkable.

In his leisure time, Dr. DiFranza enjoys spending quality time with his dogs and pursuing his passion for judo.

Looking ahead, Dr. DiFranza plans to hold seminars in 2024 and hopes to establish a property where people can bring their dogs to observe their behavior in a social setting. His philosophy revolves around recognizing the unique needs of each client and dog and emphasizes the importance of active listening to provide the best possible care and training.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle