The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Gregory T. Westenberg as a Platinum Lifetime for his contributions as an Executive Search and Recruitment Expert

Gregory T. Westenberg, a distinguished figure in the executive search and recruitment industry, is marking a milestone in his illustrious career. With over 32 years of experience, Gregory has become a prominent name in the world of executive searches, with a specialization in the Automotive/Electronic Vehicle sector, constituting a remarkable 90% of his firm's focus.

Gregory's career journey has been characterized by excellence and a relentless commitment to delivering top-tier talent to organizations across various industries, including Electric Vehicle (EV) Cars, Medical, and Aerospace.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Sales, a foundational background that has undoubtedly contributed to his success in matching exceptional talent with the right organizations. This educational foundation, coupled with his extensive industry experience, positions Gregory as a leader in executive searches.

Gregory is a distinguished member of the Pinnacle Society, a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence in the executive search field. His affiliation with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) reflects his dedication to staying current with industry trends and fostering professional growth.

Since 1995, Gregory has been at the helm of his executive search firm, consistently excelling as a top recruiter. His track record of success is underscored by multiple recognitions as a Top Recruiter.

Outside of his professional achievements, Gregory enjoys a well-rounded life with hobbies like golf and music, which exemplify his balanced approach to work and leisure.

Looking ahead, Gregory T. Westenberg envisions a future where he continues to support and nurture start-up companies, leveraging his decades of industry experience to help them flourish. His success can be attributed to the strong work ethic instilled in him by his father and his unique ability to cultivate genuine relationships, which has been instrumental in building a thriving executive search practice.

