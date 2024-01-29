The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Hank C. Hill as a Pinnacle Life Member

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Hank C. Hill is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Surgical Oncology.

Dr. Hill pursued higher education at the Brooklyn Campus of Long Island University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology/Pre-Med. He earned his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, and was the recipient of a Dave Winfield Foundation Academic Scholarship and a Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Academic Scholarship. The doctor completed his surgical residency training at Harlem Hospital Center in New York City and completed one year of additional training including a fellowship in surgical critical care and surgical endoscopy at the same establishment. He was also recognized by oncology peers and academic surgeons for his excellence in the field receiving a grant from the Society of University Surgeons.

A testament to his advanced abilities in the field, Dr. Hill received a National Research Service Award and NIH T-32 training grant at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he earned a surgical oncology research fellowship certificate in tumor biology. He also won another National Research Service Award and NIH T-32 training grant at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York and explained that this was a one-year fellowship for research in cancer immunology and a two-year clinical fellowship in surgical oncology and endoscopy.

The doctor explained that surgical oncology is the branch of surgery applied to oncology and focuses on the surgical management of tumors, especially cancerous tumors. A surgical oncologist, like Dr. Hill, removes the tumor and nearby tissue during surgery. He or she also performs certain types of biopsies to help diagnose cancer.

Among his many skills, Dr. Hill is an experienced robotic surgeon and is currently the Site Director for General Surgery Education at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida. He explained that he provides a variety of surgical oncology-related services from diagnostic procedures to invasive and minimally invasive management of malignancies of the endocrine system; gastrointestinal tract (including esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, liver, pancreas); breast; skin; and sarcoma. He said he also collaborates in cancer care with medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, in addition to a variety of ancillary services, for optimal patient care and long-term cancer survival.

The doctor is a Fellow of the Society of Surgical Oncology (FSSO) and is board-certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). He noted that the ABS is an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1937 to provide board certification to individuals who have met a defined standard of education, training and knowledge in the field of surgery. Surgeons certified by the ABS, known as diplomates, have completed at least 5 years of residency training following medical school, met all ABS training requirements, and successfully completed the ABS examination process.

Having held a surgical oncology directorship and associate professor positions over the last few years prior to relocating from Florida, Dr. Hill has significantly contributed to the body of research authoring several publications in oncology research and clinical oncology management in the Annals of Surgical Oncology. He notes that his mentors are Dr. Harold Freeman and Dr. John Gibbs and attributes his success to his philosophy of taking care of his patients and treating each cancer patient with compassion.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Hill enjoys traveling, dancing (soca, reggae, reggaeton, R&B), and listening to music. He also has a passion for tennis, art, and international culinary experiences, with a love for vacationing in the Caribbean and enjoying their cuisine.

