The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Haris Choudry as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the fields of Physiatry and Orthopedics

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Haris Choudry is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the fields of Physiatry and Orthopedics.       

Dr. Choudry pursued higher education at the University of Oklahoma where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry. He then continued at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine where he received his medical degree and completed his residency in physical medicine & rehabilitation at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. He also holds a Master of Public Health degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health which he asserts has provided him with a strong foundation in public health principles and practices.

Dr. Choudry specializes in the care and treatment of individuals with orthopedic injuries; amputation; musculoskeletal issues, including chronic pain and arthritis; neurologic conditions; and severe deconditioning and general debility.  Board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (ABPMR), the doctor notes that the mission of the ABPMR is to serve the public by improving the quality of patient care in physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R). 

According to Dr. Choudry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, also known as physiatry, is a branch of medicine that aims to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments or disabilities. Physiatrists treat a wide variety of medical conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, and tendons.

Touting an exceptional education, the doctor is the Medical Director of Inpatient Rehabilitation Associate; Residency Program Director of PM&R; and an attending physician at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. He asserts that he is actively involved in the education and training of medical students and residents; serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University; and is the Associate Student Clerkship Director.

A testament to his leadership and skills, Dr. Choudry leads the PM&R Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation and Hospital PM&R consult services as well as oversees resident and medical student education and training, which includes leading academic and clinical instruction for both groups. His focus is treatment on restoring function and independence and improving long-term outcomes through increasing knowledge and compliance. 

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, the doctor is a member of the American Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Association of Academic Physiatrists; New York Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; and International Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The doctor notes that Susan Stickevers, MD, and Derek Ho, DO are his mentors.

