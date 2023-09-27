The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Harshpal Singh, MD, FAANS as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Neurological Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

27 Sep, 2023, 14:35 ET

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Harshpal Singh, MD, FAANS is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Neurological Field. 

Continue Reading
Harshpal Singh
Harshpal Singh

Dr. Singh pursued higher education at the Medical College of Georgia where he earned a Medical Degree. He completed a residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine where he served as Chief Resident. He completed fellowship training at the University of Miami where he focused on treating spinal cord injuries; severe spinal trauma; and complex cervical spine deformities and is considered an expert in treating neurological head trauma and general neurosurgery. The doctor is also a specialist in spinal fusion; corpectomy; vertebroplasty; kyphoplasty; laminectomy; and difficult revision spinal surgery.

A board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Singh asserts that he has advanced subspecialized training in both neuro-radiology and complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery. He explained that he has extensive experience treating a broad range of complex patient conditions using the latest treatment approaches. His clinical research has centered on spinal fusion and complex revision spinal surgery and believes that a strong physician-patient relationship is critical to a positive outcome. He is known to work hard to get to know patients on a personal level and ensure that they are comfortable with and confident in the treatment approach selected.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Singh is a member of the American Board of Neurological Surgery; a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons; and Joint Sections of Spine and Peripheral Nerve of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons/Congress of Neurological Surgeons. A staunch researcher, he has published in numerous peer-reviewed journals about the treatment of spinal trauma; degenerative disorders; deformities; and spinal malignancies and has written many textbook chapters about critical care therapy for subarachnoid hemorrhage and cervical myelopathy.

Considered one of three top-rated, board-certified neurosurgeons in New Jersey and New York, Dr. Harshpal Singh practices at Premier Brain & Spine. He notes that he is currently accepting patients at the neurosurgery center and he, along with his two peers, specialize in minimally invasive brain treatments and spine procedures, selecting the best treatment for the patient's needs.

Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys funding programs that distribute sports equipment to the disadvantaged in Punjab, India.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Maurice Moragne as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions as a Corporate Executive and Chief Sales Officer.

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Yasmean Taha, PA-C as a Top Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the fields of Primary, Urgent Care, and Aesthetics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.