The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Harshpal Singh, MD, FAANS as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Neurological Field

Dr. Singh pursued higher education at the Medical College of Georgia where he earned a Medical Degree. He completed a residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine where he served as Chief Resident. He completed fellowship training at the University of Miami where he focused on treating spinal cord injuries; severe spinal trauma; and complex cervical spine deformities and is considered an expert in treating neurological head trauma and general neurosurgery. The doctor is also a specialist in spinal fusion; corpectomy; vertebroplasty; kyphoplasty; laminectomy; and difficult revision spinal surgery.

A board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Singh asserts that he has advanced subspecialized training in both neuro-radiology and complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery. He explained that he has extensive experience treating a broad range of complex patient conditions using the latest treatment approaches. His clinical research has centered on spinal fusion and complex revision spinal surgery and believes that a strong physician-patient relationship is critical to a positive outcome. He is known to work hard to get to know patients on a personal level and ensure that they are comfortable with and confident in the treatment approach selected.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Singh is a member of the American Board of Neurological Surgery; a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons; and Joint Sections of Spine and Peripheral Nerve of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons/Congress of Neurological Surgeons. A staunch researcher, he has published in numerous peer-reviewed journals about the treatment of spinal trauma; degenerative disorders; deformities; and spinal malignancies and has written many textbook chapters about critical care therapy for subarachnoid hemorrhage and cervical myelopathy.

Considered one of three top-rated, board-certified neurosurgeons in New Jersey and New York, Dr. Harshpal Singh practices at Premier Brain & Spine. He notes that he is currently accepting patients at the neurosurgery center and he, along with his two peers, specialize in minimally invasive brain treatments and spine procedures, selecting the best treatment for the patient's needs.

Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys funding programs that distribute sports equipment to the disadvantaged in Punjab, India.

