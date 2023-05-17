The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Harshpal Singh, MD, FAANS as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Neurological Field.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Harshpal Singh, MD, FAANS is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Neurological Field. Dr. Singh earned an MD at the Medical College of Georgia and completed a residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine where he served as Chief Resident. He completed a fellowship training at the University of Miami where he focused on treating spinal cord injuries severe spinal trauma and complex cervical spine deformities. He is considered an expert in treating neurological head trauma and general neurosurgery and is considered a specialist in spinal fusion, corpectomy, vertebroplasty, kyphoplasty, laminectomy and difficult revision spinal surgery.

Harshpal Singh

He is a board-certified neurosurgeon who has advanced subspecialized training in both neuro-radiology and complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery. He notes that he has extensive experience treating a broad range of complex patient conditions using the latest treatment approaches. His clinical research has centered on spinal fusion and complex revision spinal surgery and believes that a strong physician-patient relationship is critical to a positive outcome. According to Dr. Singh, he works hard to get to know patients on a personal level and ensures that they are comfortable with and confident in the treatment approach selected.

Dr. Singh is a member of the American Board of Neurological Surgery; a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons; and Joint Sections of Spine and Peripheral Nerve of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons/Congress of Neurological Surgeons. The doctor has published in numerous peer-reviewed journals about the treatment of spinal trauma, degenerative disorders, deformities, and spinal malignancies and has also written many textbook chapters about critical care therapy for subarachnoid hemorrhage, and cervical myelopathy.

Dr. Harshpal Singh practices at Premier Brain & Spine and is considered one of three top-rated, board-certified neurosurgeons in New Jersey and New York. He is currently accepting patients at the neurosurgery center. According to Dr. Harshpal Singh, he, along with his two peers, specialize in minimally invasive brain treatments and spine procedures, selecting the best treatment for the patient's needs.

In his spare time, the doctor enjoys funding programs that distribute sports equipment to the disadvantaged in Punjab, India.

