The Inner Circle acknowledges, Harvey Stern as an Inner Circle Lifetime

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Harvey Stern is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to High-Level Hospitality and Event Management.

Harvey Stern, a distinguished figure in high-level hospitality and event management, continues to set the standard in the industry with his innovative approach and exceptional client service. Operating from a state-of-the-art 150,000 square foot workshop on the Las Vegas Strip, Stern and his team at Destinations by Design offer unparalleled Design, Build, Deliver (DBD) services for a range of prestigious events, including Super Bowl parties and exclusive lawn weddings.



With a Bachelor's degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) earned in 1984, Stern has leveraged his academic background and extensive experience to become a leading expert in hospitality. His expertise spans across client relationships, vendor management, and high-level event ideation, solidifying his reputation as a top professional in the field.

As a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and Meeting Industry Professional (MIP), Stern is affiliated with the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE) and actively contributes to the industry through volunteering with the Foundation of NACE and One Night for One Drop. His career is highlighted by notable recognitions from RIT and NACE, reflecting his significant contributions to the hospitality sector.

Stern's personal achievements include raising two sons and enjoying time with his grandson, which he considers some of his greatest accomplishments. His commitment to servant leadership and mentoring is evident in his approach to both professional and personal endeavours.

Looking forward, Harvey aims to continue his legacy of servant leadership and mentorship, focusing on expanding his professional network and making a positive impact through organizations like NACE. His philosophy underscores the importance of mentorship, team collaboration, and meticulous planning, which are central to his approach in delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.

