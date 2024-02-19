The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Hayley C. Schapiro as a Most Trusted Professional

News provided by

The Inner Circle

19 Feb, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Hayley C. Schapiro is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Professional for her contributions to the Field of Social Work.

Ms. Schapiro earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Social Work and Education from Syracuse University and a Masters of Social Work at Columbia University in New York City. She has been a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) in Florida since 2017.

Ms. Schapiro, LCSW is a psychotherapist in West Palm Beach FL and evaluates patients using many different procedures in order to determine what treatments must be carried out in order to properly assess their symptoms. According to Ms. Schapiro, counselors provide consultation for each patient and their families. She works with children and adolescents as well as their families providing support for anxiety, depression, learning disabilities and behavioral issues. She notes that she is empathetic to her patient's needs and creatively solves problems regarding their issues.

Ms. Schapiro is associated with the National Association of Social Workers. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering for various causes in her community.

For more information about Ms. Schapiro and her services, please visit her website at www.socialsensepb.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

