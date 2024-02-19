The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Hayley C. Schapiro as a Most Trusted Professional
19 Feb, 2024, 16:45 ET
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Hayley C. Schapiro is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Professional for her contributions to the Field of Social Work.
Ms. Schapiro earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Social Work and Education from Syracuse University and a Masters of Social Work at Columbia University in New York City. She has been a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) in Florida since 2017.
