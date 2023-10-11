The Inner Circle Acknowledges, J. Carl Haggerty as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Brand Strategy Conservancy

YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, J. Carl Haggerty is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Brand Strategy Conservancy.

Mr. Haggerty pursued higher education at Ithaca College where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Physiology and later attended Cornell University where he completed advanced studies.

Mr. Haggerty currently works at Prive International where he is involved in various companies offering a range of products and services. He specializes in developing brand strategies for clients, while Quantum International focuses on business management and connections, and NetRep, LLC facilitates connections and contracts at the highest level. The business professional is considered an expert in founding and managing multiple companies across diverse industries and notes that he brings a unique perspective to the table, leveraging his connections with international businesspeople; elite athletes; media personalities; and high-level politicians to create engaging and productive forums.

With more than 25 years of experience in the field, Mr. Haggerty is a co-founder of Solu+Care USA where he helped revolutionize plastic bags through soluble materials. His illustrious career has been recognized with many accolades including Top 10 Master Connector in NYC for 2022-2023; Honored Elite Connector in Sarasota, FL; and Special Guest of Honor at The St. Armand Ventures Gala in 2023. He considers his role as senior vice president of business development at Prive International and successfully founding and managing multiple companies highlights of his accomplishments.

When considering the extraordinary success in his field, Mr. Haggerty credits following his philosophy that revolves around creating a better future for all by leveraging his love for the arts; understanding of energy systems; engagement with legislators; and affiliation with entertainers and athletes. He explained that he believes in fostering professional growth and making a positive impact through his work, while also supporting philanthropic causes such as veterans' organizations, children's enrichment, and the arts.

Looking to the future, J. Carl Haggerty plans to continue experiencing growth and success in his career, particularly through his work with Prive International, Quantum International, and NetRep LLC. He said that his ultimate goal is to foster professional growth for himself and others while making a positive impact on various industries through his passion and dedication.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Haggerty has a passion for bodybuilding and encourages others to build and maintain their ideal bodies regardless of age. As a USVI Olympic and Pan American U.S. Track & Field Coach, the business professional notes that he is dedicated to fitness and also has a love for the arts. He enjoys being surrounded by his wife, two children, six grandchildren, and three cats n in his home in Yonkers, overlooking the Hudson River.

