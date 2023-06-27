The Inner Circle Acknowledges, J. Thomas Millington, MD, ABOM/UHM, CWS as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Family Practice Field

SOMIS, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, J. Thomas Millington, MD, ABOM/UHM, CWS is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Family Practice Field.        

Dr. Millington pursued higher education at Dickenson College in Carlisle, PA where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, minoring in Psychology. He then attended Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1969 where he earned a Medical Doctor degree and completed a family practice residency at the Ventura County Medical Center in 1972.

J. Thomas Millington
With 20 years of experience in healthcare, Dr. Millington became interested in and later pursued certification in hyperbaric medicine from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He is also a certified wound specialist, and is board certified in preventative medicine/hyperbaric medicine. Dr. Millington currently is the Medical Director of Southern California Wound Healing Center in Thousand Oaks California where he has worked since 2008. His responsibilities include providing patient care for chronic wounds; supervising hyperbaric oxygen treatments; and managing the center.

According to Dr. Millington, a hyperbaric certified physician utilizes hyperbaric oxygen therapy for those patients who need the adjunctive addition of hyperbaric oxygen for wound healing. He is also a certified scuba diving medical specialist performing scuba diving physicals for recreational, government, and commercial divers. He is certified for undersea and hyperbaric medicine which is provided by the American Board of Preventive Medicine, a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties that issues certificates of special knowledge in the specialty of preventive medicine.

Affiliated with Sherman Oaks Hospital, the doctor is a renowned expert in diving and hyperbaric oxygen therapy and serves as the diving medical officer for the Ventura County Sheriff's Undersea Search and Rescue team, as well as the Port of Long Beach's Dive Team. He specializes in undersea and hyperbaric medicine; treats decompression; illness and diving accident cases; and uses hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat conditions such as carbon monoxide poisoning; gangrene; non-healing wounds; tissue damage from radiation and burns; and bone infections. The doctor serves as consultant to other physicians in all aspects of hyperbaric chamber operations; assesses risks; and applies appropriate standards to prevent disease and disability in divers and other persons working in altered atmospheric conditions.

Dedicated to staying current on advances in his specialty, Dr. Millington is associated with Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine Society; South Pacific Underwater Medical Society; California Medical Association; and AMA. He is a Fellow of the College of Certified Wound Specialists; and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He would like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of his father, John Thomas Millington, MD.

