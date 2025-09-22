The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jaime Avenelle Renard, NCIDQ, as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

KEY LARGO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jaime Avenelle Renard, NCIDQ is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Design Management and Construction Innovation.

Jaime Avenelle Renard, NCIDQ

Jaime Avenelle Renard, NCIDQ, is the founder, chief executive officer, and lead designer at Avenelle Design and Management. Since 2018, she has dedicated herself to refining processes, improving communication, and streamlining construction projects. Backed by a decade of experience, Ms. Renard is recognized for her expertise in design management and her ability to lead projects with precision and innovation.

Ms. Renard earned her Bachelor of Science in interior design from Ohio State University in 2013 and obtained her NCIDQ certification from the Council for Interior Design Qualification in 2018. Her early career included contributions to award-winning interior design packages for Verizon Wireless, along with projects for major brands such as Kay Jewelers and Starbucks.

Her leadership extends beyond her business. Actively engaged in her community, Ms. Renard serves on the board for the Florida Keys College Apprenticeship Program, working to address labor shortages by strengthening apprenticeship pathways. She is also a member of the Ocean Reef Club Chamber of Commerce and the Council for Interior Design Qualification.

Throughout her career, Ms. Renard has been mentored by accomplished engineers, tradesmen, and business leaders, shaping her collaborative approach. Today, she continues to grow Avenelle Design and Management alongside her fiancé, Tory Testo, who contributes to the company's operations.

Looking ahead, Ms. Renard aims to expand her firm into a larger-scale operation to meet increasing demand, while continuing to advocate for collaboration and innovation in the design management industry. Supported by her parents, Jeff and Janine Renard, she remains committed to professional excellence and to advancing her industry with passion and purpose.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle