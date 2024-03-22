The Inner Circle acknowledges Jaleen D. Sims, MD, MPH, FACOG as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

FLOWOOD, Miss., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jaleen D. Sims, MD, MPH, FACOG is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions as a Leading Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist.

Jaleen D, Sims

Dr. Jaleen D. Sims, MD, MPH, FACOG, practicing board certified OB/GYN at Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, MS, is a leading figure in women's healthcare. She is making waves in Mississippi with her expertise in normal and high-risk pregnancies, minimally invasive gynecological procedures, teen gynecology, contraception, and preventative cancer screenings. Her dedication to advancing women's healthcare has earned her the trust and admiration of both patients and peers.

With an unwavering commitment to her patients and community, Dr. Sims is known for her outstanding medical services and is the proud founder of the Sims Foundation of HOPE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing health and wellness in the community. Through her foundation, she hosts conferences for teen girls in three states and community baby showers. She also shares her knowledge and expertise on her educational social medial pages on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok: Livin Well with Dr. Jay.

Her educational background is equally impressive, holding a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Wichita State University, a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Southern Illinois University, and a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree, also from Southern Illinois University. She completed her residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she trained in Obstetrics and Gynecology. In medical school, Dr. Sims was guided by esteemed mentors such as Dr. McNeese and Dr. Saadiq El-Amin, who have played pivotal roles in shaping her career.

Dr. Sims is affiliated with prestigious organizations such as ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists- she is a fellow of the organization) and MSMA (Mississippi State Medical Association, where she has held leadership positions), MMSA (Mississippi Medical and Surgical Association). Through these organizations, she works to amplify the voices of physicians and patients to improve outcomes in health care.

When asked about her motivation in medicine, Dr. Sims modestly states, that serving her patients in such a way that allows their voices to be heard and allows them to thrive gives her gratification. Her dedication to expanding access to quality healthcare for women is evident. Her philosophy revolves around treating her patients as an extension of her own family, emphasizing a compassionate and caring approach to healthcare that goes beyond medical expertise.

