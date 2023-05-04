The Inner Circle Acknowledges, James G. Krueger MD, Ph.D., as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Provider for his contributions as a Dermatologist

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James G. Krueger MD, Ph.D., is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Provider for his contributions as a Dermatologist.

Dr. Krueger pursued higher education at Princeton University where he earned a Bachelor's degree from Princeton University. He then attended Rockefeller University and received a Ph.D. in Virology and Cell Biology. He received a medical degree from Cornell University Medical College and completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in dermatology. With more than 25 years in the field, Dr. Krueger is considered an expert in the diagnosis and treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory skin disorders, such as hidradenitis suppurativa, and is board certified in dermatology by the American Board of Dermatology (ABD). According to the doctor, ABD is a voluntary non-profit private autonomous organization formed for the primary purpose of protecting the public interest by establishing and maintaining high standards of training education and qualifications of physicians rendering care in dermatology.



Known for his leadership and professionalism, Dr. Krueger currently works at Rockefeller University Hospital where he serves as Head of the Laboratory for Investigative Dermatology and is also a professor in Clinical Investigation and Dermatology. He also serves as Co-Director for the Center for Clinical and Translational Science at Rockefeller University Hospital and as Chief Executive Officer of the hospital since July 2008.



Dr. Krueger is a highly regarded physician and asserts that dermatology is the branch of medicine dealing with the skin, which is the largest organ of the body. He explained that dermatology is a specialty with both medical and surgical aspects. A dermatologist, like Dr. Krueger, is a specialist who manages skin diseases and addresses both internal and external causes, including cosmetic concerns involving the skin. Dermatological duties include providing consultations and screening tests and undertaking cutaneous surgical procedures.



Dedicated to contributing to and staying abreast of the most state-of-art advancements in dermatology, Dr. Krueger uses psoriasis as a model to study inflammatory diseases that involve Th17 cells, a set of T cells. According to the doctor, psoriasis, caused when the immune system attacks the skin, is one of the most accessible human diseases in which to examine how the activation of white blood cells, called T cells, leads to autoimmune disorders. A testament to his exceptional education and expertise in dermatology, his work has implications for other common inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. His group focuses on cutaneous inflammation and autoimmune mechanisms in human skin and the group's research is fundamentally rooted in "bench-to-bedside" science combining the clinical study of new medical therapeutics with laboratory research on relevant immunopathogenic mechanisms in human cells and tissues.



According to Dr. Krueger, the laboratory at The Rockefeller University Hospital conducts clinical research on patients with psoriasis vulgaris. He and his team treat patients with various engineered immune molecules to restore normal immune responses. By combining novel, immune-directed therapeutics with a large-scale study of gene expression, an approach called pharmacogenetics, the researchers seek to uncover the molecular pathways that cause pathogenic inflammation and regulate normal human immune responses. Dr. Krueger's work has formed the scientific basis for the highly successful treatment of psoriasis with a range of biologic immune drugs that target the "Type 17" inflammatory immune axis.



Because of his research-based contributions to the field, Dr. Krueger has earned the Distinguished Achievement Award from the American Skin Association, 2001; Psoriasis Research Achievement Award from the American Skin Association in 2001; E.H. Ahrens, Jr. Award Association for Patient-Oriented Research in 2006; Astellas Award American Academy of Dermatology in 2010; Farber Award Society of Investigative Dermatology in 2010; and Van Scott Award for Innovative Therapy of the Skin in 2015.



Highly sought after for advice, the doctor notes that he focuses on research in the lab and is happy to share his knowledge with others because of his expertise and methods and feels his persistence and hard work have been the key to his success. In his spare time, Dr. Krueger enjoys cooking.

