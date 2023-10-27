The Inner Circle Acknowledges James Geisbush as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Engineering Field

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James Geisbush is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Engineering Field.

James R. Geisbush

Mr. Geisbush began his scholarship journey at Washington State University in 1990 where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He then pursued a Master of Science in Civil Engineering at the University of Arizona in 1994, and is capping his higher education experience working towards a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering at the University of Arizona State University, which should be completed in 2023.

Mr. Geisbush has exceptional experience in the field of Civil Engineering. He began working as a project manager/engineer at HDR Engineering Inc. from 2002 to 2006. He then joined the Central Arizona Project (CAP) in 2006, where his leadership and expertise were recognized resulting in increased responsibility, beginning as a project manager and subsequently as a senior civil engineer between 2009 and 2017. Adding to his diverse work history, Mr. Geisbush began his engineering career with the U.S. Navy in facilities maintenance.

Mr. Geisbush is a registered engineer who holds credentials as a professional civil engineer in the state of Arizona since 1997 and California since 2011. He received credentials as a project management professional through the Project Management Institute in 2008. A leader in his field, Mr. Geisbush is currently a senior civil reliability engineer who has been affiliated with the Central Arizona Project (CAP)— for more than 17 years. He notes that CAP is the state's largest resource for renewable water supplies, serving more than five million customers, approximately 80% of the state's residents. Mr. Geisbush provides extensive expertise in large-diameter water pipelines and manages the maintenance of the pipelines and tunnels.

Known as an experienced professional and a pipe expert, Mr. Geisbush has been called upon by a multitude of professional agencies and institutes for his expertise. He has also served on numerous teams of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation concerning pipeline maintenance. A testament to his accomplishments, Mr. Geisbush developed a Pipeline Equipment Maintenance Plan (EMP), which outlines the proper time to conduct inspections on pipelines and tunnels and developed maintenance and repair procedures. Mr. Geisbush is heavily sought after to give presentations to national and international groups on pipeline maintenance.

In his future plans, Mr. Geisbush aspires to teach at the university level and also aims to work with several water agencies throughout the country to develop a textbook on pipeline maintenance because of the limited amount of information available. Additionally, he plans to catalogue all CAPs pipeline condition records before he retires.

Mr. Geisbush is dedicated to keeping abreast of the most state-of-the-art advancements in his field through his affiliations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), where he is an elected Fellow of the organization. He also served on the executive committee of the UESI Pipelines Division from 2017 to 2022 and is a former chair of the committee, having served in this position between 2021 and 2022. He has also served on project advisory committees of the Water Research Foundation and remains a member of Tau Beta Pi.

Mr. Geisbush was recognized for his work with an Excellence in Pipeline Award from the ASCE in 2022. He attributes his success to his parents for encouraging him to pursue an education and for teaching him the importance of leadership. His mentors are Randy Randolph and David Gunn and he would like to dedicate this honor to his dear parents, Jon and Penny, and thanks them for their love and support.

