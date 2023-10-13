The Inner Circle Acknowledges, James Oberman as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Otolaryngology

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James Oberman is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Otolaryngology.

James P. Oberman, M.D

Dr. Oberman began his educational journey at Boston College where he excelled as a student earning the designation of summa cum laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Sigma Nu. After graduation, he attended Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, MA in 1996 where he earned a medical degree. The doctor continued his education at Quantic University obtaining an Executive Master's in Business Administration (EMBA) degree in 2022.

In addition to his professional medical career, Dr. Oberman is also a leader in the military, completing training at the Naval Undersea Medical Institute (NUMI) in Groton, CT and the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center in Panama City, FL in 1997. The medical officer had numerous operational tours for the US Navy including Submarine Squadrons SIX; EIGHT in Norfolk, VA; and Senior Diving. He was a medical officer for

He explained that he completed a Pediatrics Internship/General Surgery Internship and Otolaryngology residence training at Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA. He also completed two tours as a staff Otolaryngologist in Okinawa, Japan, and Jacksonville, FL. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO in Little Creek, VA. He also served as the Tidewater Regional Diving Casualty and Clinical Hyperbaric Expert Consultant; covered for the SUBLANT Senior Medical Officer; established a SCUBA training program for submarines on the waterfront; was deployed on the USS Narwhal submarine receiving his submarine medical officer qualification; and performed underwater explosive surveillance during OPSAIL 2000 in NYC Harbor during the summer of 2000.

Also a recognized leader in the medical field, the doctor has chaired numerous hospital committees and served a two-year term as the President of the Medical Staff from 2010-2012 at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, FL as well as serving as their Communication in Healthcare Course Director. Board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Oberman was an Associate Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences from 2011-2017 and was selected by the USN Surgeon General to be the US Navy Otorhinolaryngology Specialty Leader who is responsible for all decisions affecting the 100 ENT surgeons across the globe. He earned the rank of Captain and received a scholarship grant in September 2013 from the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO/HNSF) recognizing him as a "young physician leader." He was recognized by Jacksonville Magazine as "Best of Otolaryngology in 2011;" was Region Otolaryngology Product Line leader from 2015-2016; and was clinical faculty at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital from 2014-2017. The doctor is a national faculty member for the Institute for Healthcare Excellence (IHE) and recently collaborated with national healthcare leaders generating a white paper targeting physician burnout and provider resiliency.

Excelling in both the military and private sector, Dr. Oberman was named National Capital Region Medical Directorate's Inaugural Clinical Quality Officer and subsequently authored the five-year quality action plan for the National Capital Region which included piloting a communication in healthcare curriculum. The doctor notes that the success of the program ultimately led to market-wide expansion in 2016 and he continued to serve as the Clinical Champion and Course Director for the program. Touted as a highlight in his career, this program is cited often as an innovation/best practice throughout the entire Military Health System.

Dr. Oberman's illustrious career includes many accolades and prestigious positions, including his role on the staff of the USN Medical Corps Chief's Office as the Medical Corps Career Planner serving as the principal mentor and advisor to over 3,700 Navy Medical Corps Officers of which he was hand-selected by the Navy Admiral in 2015. Serving in this capacity for two years, his responsibilities included providing counsel on all aspects of professional development and career progression; focusing on talent management; and serving as a staunch advocate for USN physicians.

The doctor retired from the US Navy in 2017 and joined the Becker ENT practice, an affiliate of the University of Pennsylvania System in Princeton, NJ. He was appointed as the inaugural Medical Director for the Patient Experience at the Princeton Health System Campus of the University of Pennsylvania. He explained that he transitioned closer to family in 2018 and joined the Frederick Health Medical Group where he was instrumental in establishing their inaugural Otolaryngology department. He is co-owner of the Frederick Breathe Free ENT Center, an affiliate of the National Breathe Free Sinus and ENT Centers; operates as the only surgeon, supervising three Physician Assistants and a staff of 16 personnel; and is credentialed at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital in Germantown, MD.

When reflecting on his accomplishments, the doctor considers being honored by ZocDoc as a TOPDOC for 2022 and 2023 based upon the top 1% national google patient satisfaction surveys as a highlight of his career as well as being recognized as the USN-wide "Undersea Medical Officer-of-the-Year for 1999."

Dr. Oberman is married to Margaret (Meg) Ann Perusse Oberman, MD, MPH, FACP of Litchfield, CT. They currently reside in Poolesville, MD and have three children Connell (age 23), Aidan (age 21), and Bridget (age 17).

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle