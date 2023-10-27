The Inner Circle Acknowledges, James R. Cooper as a Most Trusted Attorney for his contributions to the field of Business Law

GRANVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James R. Cooper is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Attorney for his contributions to the field of Business Law.

Mr. Cooper earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Ohio State University. A partner at the private law firm Morrow Gordon & Byrd, he specializes in Corporations Law, Taxation Law, and Insurance Law.

With more than 51 years of experience, Mr. Cooper provides his expertise in Business Law; Profit & Nonprofit Organizations; Oil & Gas Law; Business Planning; Probate; Federal; State and Local Tax Practice; Estate Planning; and Real Estate Law. He notes that the firm was established in 1993 and the talented team of attorneys represents various types of clients, including individuals; corporations; non-profit; limited liability companies; and sole proprietorships.

A testament to his professionalism and prowess as an attorney, Mr. Cooper was admitted to practice law before the Supreme Court of Ohio and to practice law in Ohio in 1972. He asserts that he has the ability to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit; the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio; and the United States Court of Military Appeals. He is a member of the Ohio Bar Association and Licking County Bar Association.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Cooper is a former active duty and a reserve United States Naval Officer.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle