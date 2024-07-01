The Inner Circle acknowledges, James W. Christopher, MD, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MANDEVILLE, La., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James W. Christopher, MD, FACS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Surgeon Committed to Excellence in Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Dr. Christopher, a distinguished surgeon with extensive expertise in general surgery, minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and robotic surgery, has dedicated his career to providing exceptional care to his patients. His commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication have made him a respected figure in the field of surgery.

James W, Christopher

Dr. Christopher's educational journey began with a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree from the University of the South in Tennessee. He continued his pursuit of excellence by earning a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Louisiana State University, School of Medicine. His passion for surgery led him to complete his internship at East Carolina University/Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina, followed by a rigorous general surgical residency at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

Board-certified in General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Christopher's commitment to staying at the forefront of his field is evident in his affiliations with esteemed organizations such as the American College of Surgeons, Southeastern Surgical Society, and the Surgical Association of Louisiana.

Dr. Christopher's career is characterized by a deep sense of service to both his patients and his country. He proudly served in the United States Navy for six years, during which he was stationed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and participated in campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. His dedication to humanitarian efforts extended to his service aboard the US Comfort, where he provided critical assistance to Haiti after a devastating earthquake. His remarkable service led to his achievement of the rank of Commander.

In addition to his distinguished career and military service, Dr. Christopher holds a special place in his heart for his mentors, including Lester Johnson, MD, whose guidance and wisdom have played a pivotal role in shaping his career. Dr. Christopher also pays tribute to the memory of his father, James L. Christopher, MD, an accomplished surgeon who undoubtedly left an indelible mark on his professional journey.

Dr. Christopher's dedication to excellence, his commitment to his patients, and his profound sense of service to his country and community make him a standout figure in the field of surgery.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle