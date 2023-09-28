The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jamie Hudecek Laughton as a Top Pinnacle Professional in the Home Improvement and Interior Design fields and in acknowledgment of her work as Owner of Ceramic Tile Stonework & Design

RENO, Nev., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Hudecek Laughton is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional in the Home Improvement and Interior Design fields and in acknowledgment of her work as Owner of Ceramic Tile Stonework & Design.

Ms. Laughton specializes in ceramic tile, stonework, and design and has worked in the field for more than 30 years. She pursued an education at the University of Southern California where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and public relations in 1981. Ms. Laughton began her career as the owner and designer of her private project management and interior design company in Nevada and California.

According to Ms. Laughton, she has built a solid reputation as the owner and designer of Ceramic Tile Center Stonework and Design. She is responsible for marketing, blogging, and writing newsletters and television commercials, staff training, client appointments, and architectural plan details and specifications.

Along with her commitment to the ceramic tile, stonework and design industry, Ms. Laughton has supported her local community charity by donating $12,000 in bathroom giveaways from which all proceeds are allocated to the Eddy House Foundation. Eddy House Foundation is an organization dedicated to helping at-risk kids between the ages of 18 and 26 who opt out of foster care. Additionally, Ms. Laughton has contributed a percentage of the company's merchant service fees to the Achievements Beyond Obstacles Scholarship Program for the education of underprivileged children and has donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Ms. Laughton has been nominated as the Woman of Distinction for the entire state of Nevada. Among her professional accomplishments, she is most proud of the privilege to have designed many high-end homes, which speaks to her company's tagline: Where Vision Becomes Reality. Additionally, she is gratified by her Woman of Distinction nomination to have been featured in several magazines for her work and of her effective relationship with the general contractors she employs.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

