The Inner Circle acknowledges Jamie Santillo as a Pinnacle Professional Member

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jamie Santillo is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions to Accessible Travel and Inclusive Marketing Through Purpose Driven Entrepreneurship.

Jamie Santillo

Jamie Santillo is an entrepreneur, public speaker, and advocate whose work bridges travel accessibility, education, leadership development, and strategic marketing. She is the founder of JS Creative Concepts and Marketing LLC, established in 2016, and Adventures by Jamie, a travel agency launched in 2019. Through both ventures, Ms. Santillo has built businesses rooted in awareness, empowerment, and opportunity for individuals and organizations nationwide.

Through her work in travel arrangements, Ms. Santillo specializes in accessible travel, ensuring individuals of all abilities can explore the world with confidence, dignity, and thoughtful support. Her approach extends beyond logistics to include education and advocacy, helping clients, families, and industry partners better understand the importance of inclusivity within the travel sector. By combining hands on planning with education and awareness, she has become a trusted voice in accessible travel.

In addition to her entrepreneurial ventures, Ms. Santillo has played a significant role in industry leadership and coaching. Since 2022, she has served as the lead development coach with Wanderlust Campus, where she coaches an accomplished team of industry coaches and mentors travel agency owners nationwide. In this role, she inspires and guides agency leaders as they successfully establish, operate, and grow their travel businesses, combining strategy, confidence building, and real world operational insight.

Ms. Santillo also works as a marketing consultant for small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Drawing on her background in mass communications and management, she helps organizations clarify their messaging, expand visibility, and build authentic connections with their audiences. Her consulting and coaching services are grounded in practical experience, strategic thinking, and a strong commitment to helping mission driven organizations grow with purpose.

Ms. Santillo earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from the University of South Florida in 2000 and completed a Master's degree in Management from Bellevue University in Nebraska in 2005. She maintains active professional affiliations within the travel industry and supports community impact initiatives through monetary contributions to Give Kids the World Village in Orlando, Florida.

Her leadership and dedication have been widely recognized. Ms. Santillo was named Best Travel Agency in Florida for three consecutive years in 2023, 2024, and 2025, reflecting her excellence in service, innovation, and client advocacy. She credits travel industry educator Cyndi Williams as a key mentor whose guidance significantly influenced her professional development.

A passionate public speaker, Ms. Santillo regularly shares her experience and insight on disability awareness, entrepreneurship, leadership, and inclusive practices. Through speaking engagements and coaching, she educates and inspires others while fostering meaningful dialogue around access, opportunity, and empowerment.

Supported by her family, friends, and her fiancé, Kevin, Ms. Santillo looks ahead with plans to expand her businesses and increase national exposure. Through her continued work, she remains focused on breaking barriers, elevating awareness, and creating pathways that allow more people and organizations to grow, lead, and succeed without limitations.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle