The Inner Circle acknowledges Jean Keegan Daly as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

COLUMBUS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jean Keegan Daly, RN is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Holistic Health and Patient Care.

Jean Keegan

Jean Keegan Daly has built a distinguished career in holistic health therapy, counseling, and education, recognized for more than six decades of compassionate patient care and dedication to whole person wellness. As a registered nurse and holistic health practitioner, she has devoted her career to helping individuals, couples, and families achieve greater physical, mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual health.

Ms. Daly specializes in holistic health therapy and counseling, providing support for those facing grief, chronic illness, trauma, anxiety, depression, relationship challenges, and major life transitions. Her work integrates traditional medical approaches with complementary therapies such as meditation and relaxation techniques, interactive guided imagery and visualization, the One Brain Stress Defusion Method, and Transformational Life Coaching. She is also a Master Practitioner of Reiki Energy Healing.

She earned her nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1965 and has since pursued numerous national certifications in holistic nursing, advanced listening techniques, Imago Relationship Therapy, Reiki, and Transformational Life Coaching. Her broad expertise has enabled her to guide individuals and families through some of life's most difficult experiences with empathy and understanding.

Throughout her career, Ms. Daly has provided dedicated care in both hospital and home settings, including many years of in-home hospice care. She has also served as a substitute school nurse across seven schools while developing and leading workshops focused on healing, communication, adolescent development, and self esteem. Her work has touched countless lives through both clinical care and educational outreach. She has been an invited guest on numerous audio podcasts and YouTube videos.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Daly is the author of "Reflections of a Seasoned Soul", a collection of true stories drawn from her personal, professional, and spiritual experiences. The book reflects her lifelong commitment to healing, compassion, and personal growth, especially in the holistic philosophy of integrating body, mind, emotion and spirit.

Her contributions to healthcare and holistic wellness were recognized with selection for a full page feature in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, honoring her outstanding achievements and service.

Looking ahead, Ms. Daly remains committed to continuing her work in holistic wellness and helping others navigate life's challenges through compassionate and integrative care. As her mature age continues to progress, Jean is balancing her work with more leisure time exploring nature's beautiful gifts and resources as well as more enriching times with her family.

Guided by a philosophy centered on whole person healing, Ms. Daly continues to combine traditional medicine with holistic therapies to support wellness in every aspect of life while providing encouraging and skilled guidance to those she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle