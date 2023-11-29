The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jeff M. Johnson as a Pinnacle Life Professional Member for his contributions to the field of Logistics and Engineering Administration

News provided by

The Inner Circle

29 Nov, 2023, 14:35 ET

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jeff M. Johnson is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Professional Member for his contributions to the field of Logistics and Engineering Administration.

Mr. Johnson is a senior project manager and boasts a career spanning more than 15 years in the construction industry. He has established himself as a skilled professional with a passion for building, beginning his career as an iron worker in the 1990s. However, a work-related accident led him to transition into inspections. Mr. Johnson's hard work and determination have propelled him to managerial roles and gained certifications in all structural components related to the construction industry.

Mr. Johnson is the youngest of three brothers and has four sisters. He notes that he did not enjoy school but had a passion for music that became central in his life during his teenage years through his mid-20s. The musician plays six instruments with piano and guitar being his primary instruments. He spent 2012 - 2014 caring for his parents who were both diagnosed with terminal illnesses in the same month as his separation.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Johnson enjoys various hobbies, including riding his bike; reading; meditating; and spending time outdoors. He asserts that he finds fulfillment in connecting with his brothers and their families. He has been studying sound healing frequencies and meditation, with the goal of using his knowledge to assist individuals in coping with mental; emotional; or physical issues. 

When considering his career and accomplishments, Mr. Johnson is particularly proud of his advancements and plans to continue growing within Fenagh Engineering & Testing. He also aspires to obtain a principal role in an executive management position in the future. Looking toward the future, Mr. Johnson also envisions exploring opportunities in the wellness industry as he continues to develop his skills and interests.

Contact:
Katherine Green
516-825-5634
[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

