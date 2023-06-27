The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jennifer Ann Montes as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Surgical Field

FLEMINGTON, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jennifer Ann Montes is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Surgical Field.

Jennifer Ann Montes, MD, MPH

Dr. Montes began her educational journey at Cornell University where she earned an undergraduate degree and continued at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health receiving a Master of Public Health degree (MPH). She capped her scholarship at Temple University School of Medicine obtaining a medical degree and completing her surgical training at Lenox Hill Hospital. During her residency, she completed externships at Memorial Sloan Kettering Columbia University and St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital and was selected for a fellowship in breast surgery at New York University Langone Medical Center.

A leader in her field, Dr. Montes is a prolific author and lecturer, publishing and presenting clinical research, perfecting her surgical skills, and drawing from different schools of thought and styles to form her unique treatment approach. The doctor is passionate about creating authentic, personal relationships with her patients, and in 2020, started a non-profit organization called Evolve Pink. The organization helps women during their recovery from breast cancer surgery and offers many online resources, as well as a "Thrivers Lounge," which opened to the public more than a year ago.

Board certified in general surgery, Dr. Montes is the Director of Hunterdon Breast Surgery Center, serving patients in Flemington and Washington, NJ. She has worked at Hunterdon Breast Surgery Center for seven years and notes that her goal is to offer patients the utmost state-of-the-art care and provide the reassurance and guidance they need during their treatment.

According to Dr. Montes, The Hunterdon Breast Surgery Center combines a comfortable, supportive environment with first-rate comprehensive diagnostic and treatment resources, all conveniently close to home. Their board-certified surgeons diagnose and treat cancerous and benign disorders of the breast. Through her research, the doctor has realized that the integration of Eastern and holistic treatments to treat the mind and spirit was equally as crucial as state-of-the-art Western medicine to treat the body. She asserts that paramount to treating any disease is to bring East and West together synergistically, and she embraces the integration of holistic modalities to do so. She works closely with the Hunterdon Health & Wellness Centers and several holistic healers in the community and looks forward to introducing her patients to the benefits of holistic modalities such as Reiki acupuncture, massage aromatherapy, and integrative nutrition.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Montes enjoys spending time with her family and two dogs. Fluent in both English and Spanish, she likes to be at the ocean and scuba dive, and she recently started playing golf.

For more information, visit www.hunterdonhealth.org/hunterdon-breast-surgery-center and www.evolvepink.org.

SOURCE The Inner Circle