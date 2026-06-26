The Inner Circle acknowledges Jilian Grooms as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jilian Grooms is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Membership Sales and Hospitality.

Jilian Grooms

Jilian Grooms has built a distinguished career in sports and hospitality, specializing in membership sales, venue operations, and client relationship management. With more than 14 years of experience in the industry, she has developed a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences while fostering meaningful connections within dynamic environments.

Currently serving as Membership Director for Oak View Group at Vanderbilt University, Mrs. Grooms leads the launch of a new social club concept that blends the energy of stadium life with the elevated service and atmosphere of a country club. In this role, she oversees membership sales, hosts exclusive events, and supports game day operations, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for members and guests.

Mrs. Grooms brings extensive expertise in venue operations and event planning, having held key roles with prominent organizations including Topgolf, the Nashville Predators, and the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club. Throughout her career, she has achieved record setting sales numbers, including leading sales efforts for a new venue opening at Topgolf Nashville and contributing to the successful launch of more than 20 Topgolf locations nationwide. She has also developed and implemented innovative membership programs that have driven growth and engagement across multiple organizations.

A graduate of Murray State University with a Bachelor's degree in Advertising, Mrs. Grooms combines her academic foundation with hands on industry experience to deliver strategic and results driven solutions. Her professional journey is further shaped by her background as a former NCAA Division I Women's Golf team member, where she developed the discipline and perseverance that continue to guide her career.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Grooms is passionate about encouraging young professionals to pursue careers in traditionally male dominated fields. She actively promotes opportunities within sports and hospitality, combining her love for golf and community building with her commitment to mentorship and leadership.

Looking ahead, Mrs. Grooms remains focused on continued growth and success, further expanding her impact within the sports and hospitality industry while creating innovative experiences that bring people together.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle