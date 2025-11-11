The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jill M. Chitwood as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MARION, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jill M. Chitwood is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Global Travel Services.

Jill M. Chitwood

Marion, OH – Jill M. Chitwood, co-owner of Sights Unseen Travel Agency, a Cruise Brothers affiliate, continues to distinguish herself as a leader in the travel industry and an active supporter of her community. Since founding the agency in 2017 with her husband and business partner, Wayne Chitwood, she has built a reputation for exceptional service, specializing in all-inclusive cruises and customized travel experiences tailored to each client's needs.

Ms. Chitwood manages every detail of trip planning, including flights, hotels, rental cars, villas, cabins, international tours, rail travel, Disney experiences, travel insurance, and group packages. Her dedication has earned her agency recognition as the Best of Marion Travel Agency for four consecutive years.

Beyond her professional work, Ms. Chitwood is deeply committed to charitable causes. She leads a nonprofit initiative that raises funds to purchase K9s for local police, sheriff's offices, and veterans, while also supporting the ongoing needs of K9 organizations. Her philanthropic efforts have included organizing a 5K run and golf tournament in support of research foundations.

Her outstanding achievements have been recognized nationally. She was inducted into her college's Alumni Hall of Fame and the International Association of Top Professionals as the Top Travel Agent of 2024. In addition, she received the Angel Among Us Award in 2025 and nominated as a finalist four times for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in Central Ohio.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Chitwood held leadership roles with Mannatech Incorporated, the Marion Mayhem Professional Indoor Arena Football Team, and the Northern Kentucky River Monsters, where she served as owner and chief executive officer of the United Indoor Football League. She holds an associate degree in business administration and management from Marion Technical College.

Proudly guided by her company motto, "The world is your playground, so travel," Ms. Chitwood remains focused on growing her business while giving back to the community. She honors the memory of her parents, Richard and Esther Kneisley, and her brother Dennis, and cherishes the support of her husband Wayne, with whom she shares her passion for travel and family.

