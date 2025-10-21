The Inner Circle acknowledges, John A. Zagat, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John A. Zagat, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Providing Comprehensive Mental Health Care.

John A. Zagat, MD

Board-certified in Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry, Dr. John A. Zagat is committed to delivering the highest quality of care through personalized treatment and medication management. His thorough and patient-centered approach helps clients with diagnoses of depression, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, OCD, and/or ASD–as well as many other psychiatric conditions–learn to regulate their emotions and develop positive coping strategies for actively managing stressful situations.

Dr. Zagat earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and English from Vassar College and went on to receive his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his psychiatric residency in Adult Psychiatry and fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine, further developing his expertise in mental health treatment.

Beyond working in private practice, Dr. Zagat has played a vital role in advancing psychiatric care. He has served as an attending psychiatrist at the Behavioral Health Center at Westchester Medical Center and an assistant clinical professor at New York Medical College. His leadership in tele-mental health services has helped expand psychiatric support for regional healthcare facilities, improving mental health accessibility in underserved locations.

Dr. Zagat is involved with several professional organizations, including the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, as well as its Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey chapters; the American Medical Association; the American Society of Addiction Medicine; and the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. With a strong dedication to telemedicine, Dr. Zagat plans to further expand his work to provide online therapy across New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Jersey, improving access to mental health care for those in need.

He expresses gratitude to his parents, Tim and Nina Zagat, as well as to his wife, Ms. Alison Zagat, whom he has been married to since 2012. He cherishes their life together with their two children.

