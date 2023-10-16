The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Ashley Sheldon, II as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Solar Energy

News provided by

The Inner Circle

16 Oct, 2023, 16:10 ET

INDIAN LAND, S.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John Ashley Sheldon, II is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Solar Energy.

Mr. Sheldon pursued higher education at Florida International University College of Business in 2008 where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration. With more than 15 years in the field, he is an expert in solar energy, particularly in residential solar installation and battery installation.

Continue Reading
John Ashley Sheldon II
John Ashley Sheldon II

Mr. Sheldon is currently the Director of New Business Capabilities at Renu Energy Solutions which he explains accelerates the adoption of clean energy by selling and installing solar systems and electric vehicle chargers to residential and commercial customers, focusing on residential solar and battery systems installation and the strategic partnerships that manufacture, litigate, and service them. He began his career in solar energy in 2008 as an Inside Sales Coordinator at Akeena Solar where he helped to bring to market Sunrun's solar-as-a-service power purchase program and Westinghouse's Andalay solar systems. Finding immense success in the field, he founded his own solar marketing company, Sheldon's Solar Service, in 2010 and trademarked "SolarReady®". His company merged with a digital customer acquisition company to create Red Ventures Solar in 2015 and he joined Renu Energy Solutions in 2018 holding various roles within the company, including Inside Sales Manager, Sales Coordinator, Business Development Manager, Business Intelligence Manager, and his position today as the Director of New Business Capabilities.

When considering the future, Mr. Sheldon notes that he foresees continued growth and success in the solar energy field where through the joint efforts of the growing worker population within the solar industry, the utilization of installed solar and energy storage will increase in percentages of the global energy production market. His success can be attributed to his philosophy to "make a difference."

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Sheldon enjoys attending music concerts with his family; traveling; documenting history; writing; gardening; playing golf; and working on home projects. He considers his family, especially his parents, as his mentors and role models. He appreciates the owners and staff at the companies he's worked with for helping to shape and support him.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Thomas P. Olenginski, MD, FACP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Rheumatology

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas P. Olenginski, MD, FACP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the...
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abraham Bornstein as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Cardiovascular and Physiology Fields

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abraham Bornstein as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Cardiovascular and Physiology Fields

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Abraham Bornstein is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.