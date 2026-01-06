The Inner Circle acknowledges, John J. Cardile as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MONTVILLE, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John J. Cardile is acknowledged as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Real Estate Law.

With more than 30 years of practice, John J. Cardile has established himself as a respected leader in real estate law, known for guiding clients through complex property matters with clarity, dedication, and care. From residential closings to commercial disputes, Mr. Cardile approaches each case with the perspective and steady judgment that come only from decades of experience.

His academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Rutgers University and a master's degree in Economics from Montclair University, before earning his Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law. This unique blend of economics and law equips Mr. Cardile with practical insights that help clients make informed, confident decisions in a competitive real estate market.

As an active member of the New Jersey Bar Association, Mr. Cardile stays current with changing laws and local market trends to protect his clients' interests at every step. Whether working with first-time homebuyers, experienced investors, or business owners, he brings a client-first approach rooted in thorough research, clear communication, and trusted guidance.

He is especially proud that his commitment to practicing law is shared by his son, AJ Cardile, who has joined the firm and now focuses on personal injury, real estate law, probate law, and wills and trusts. Together, they represent a family tradition of dedicated legal service that continues to grow stronger with each generation.

Outside the office, Mr. Cardile values time with family and enjoys staying active in his local community. He looks forward to continuing to build long-lasting client relationships and delivering results that help people achieve their real estate goals with confidence.

Looking ahead, John J. Cardile remains dedicated to expanding his firm's reach and providing the same trusted counsel that has made his practice a respected name in the region for four decades.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle