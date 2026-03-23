The Inner Circle acknowledges Jonathan Preston as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MURRIETA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jonathan Preston is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to being a Dedicated Legal Advocacy Across California.

Jonathan Preston

Jonathan Preston has established a respected legal career marked by integrity, determination, and an unwavering commitment to client advocacy. With more than 28 years of experience, Mr. Preston and his legal team provide trusted representation in construction law, bankruptcy law, and personal injury matters, serving clients throughout Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Diego County, and across California.

Known for a client centered approach, Mr. Preston works closely with individuals and families to navigate complex legal challenges. His practice is built on thorough preparation, strategic courtroom navigation, and a strong understanding of the legal issues affecting his clients. Whether handling high stakes construction disputes, bankruptcy proceedings, or personal injury claims, he is recognized for pursuing favorable outcomes with professionalism and care.

Mr. Preston earned his Juris Doctor from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. His academic background laid the foundation for a career defined by thoughtful legal strategy and effective advocacy. Among his notable professional accomplishments is the successful resolution of difficult and complex cases, including a widely recognized insurance dispute involving the destruction of a Church Sanctuary.

Beyond his legal practice, Mr. Preston remains actively involved in his community. He is affiliated with the California Bar Association and contributes his time and support to the United Methodist Church and Habitat for Humanity. His civic involvement reflects his belief in service, responsibility, and giving back beyond the courtroom.

Outside of work, Mr. Preston enjoys snow skiing, attending the theatre and opera, and participating in cultural events. He credits his continued success to the support of his wife, Zhanna, and values the balance provided by family and personal interests.

Looking ahead, Mr. Preston remains focused on continuing to provide exceptional legal care and steadfast representation for his clients. Guided by a philosophy rooted in professionalism and mastery of courtroom strategy, he remains dedicated to protecting the rights and interests of those he serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle