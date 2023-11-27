The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Josel Doyle as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to Neonatology

TOPEKA, Kan., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Josel Doyle is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to Neonatology.

Dr. Doyle pursued higher education at St. Georges University School of Medicine, earning undergraduate and medical degrees. She completed a residency in pediatrics at Winthrop University and a fellowship in neonatal-perinatal medicine at Stonybrook University Hospital. Recognized for her leadership early in her career, she also served as Chief Resident at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Josel Doyle

Dr. Doyle currently works at Pediatrix Neonatology of Topeka, where she and her team, all board-certified neonatologists and certified neonatal nurse practitioners (NNPs), care for premature and critically ill newborns. She has provided services at StormontVail Healthcare Level III NICU and Kansas University St. Francis campus Level II NICU in Topeka since 2015.

Dr. Doyle explained that neonatology is a subspecialty of pediatrics that consists of the medical care of newborn infants, especially ill and premature newborns. It is a hospital-based specialty usually practiced in neonatal intensive care units. She said that neonatologists generally diagnose and treat newborns with conditions such as breathing disorders, infections, and congenital disabilities, as well as coordinating care and medically managing newborns born prematurely, critically ill, or in need of surgery.

Dr. Doyle is dedicated and passionate about providing the latest advancements in her field, and her clinical interests include neonatal nutrition, developmental outcomes, and respiratory distress syndrome, all essential components of the care of premature and critically ill infants. She also specializes in providing transportation services to neighboring hospitals needing advanced care for the most critical infants requiring specialized neonatal services. She is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Kansas Perinatal Collaborative on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), and Stormont Vail Hospitals NAS task force, where she helps to develop policies and practices aimed at improving the care of infants affected by substance use disorders. The doctor is highly sought after for her skills and leadership abilities. As such, she is also on Stormont's Family-Centered Care Committee and serves on the NICU Developmental and Relationship Committee.

Dr. Doyle is the visionary Founder of JAAD's Purpose movement, which extends far beyond traditional boundaries and embraces medical care, consulting, and practitioner education to save lives. Through a powerful blend of compassion, expertise, and steadfast dedication, JAAD's Purpose truly impacts lives. When considering her achievements during her career, Dr. Doyle credits her faith in God and her parents for instilling in her a strong sense of purpose and the values of hard work, compassion, and dedication. She notes that her love for the profession has been a driving force in her success. She is deeply committed to providing the best possible care to her patients and is constantly seeking new ways to improve outcomes and enhance the patient's experience.

Her website:

https://www.jaadspurpose.com/#

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle