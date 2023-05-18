The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joseph C. Baker as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the Restaurant Industry

ZANESVILLE, Ohio, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joseph C. Baker is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the Restaurant Industry.

Joseph C. Baker

A revered entrepreneur, Mr. Baker entered the restaurant business in 1977 when he joined Tom's Ice Cream Bowl as a dishwasher. Over the course of time, Mr. Baker was posted as a clerk, an assistant manager, and a manager of the restaurant. He completed coursework in accounting at Muskingum Area Technical College that has helped him have a firm foundation of the business practices needed to run a successful company. Reaching the pinnacle of entrepreneurship, Mr. Baker purchased Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in 2019 and oversees daily business operations and ice cream production.

Originally founded in 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio, by Jack Hemmer and Tom Mirgon, the small restaurant is well regarded for its wonderful selection of homemade ice cream products and comfort foods. Working directly under Mr. Mirgon, Mr. Baker learned the ins and outs of the business and is currently responsible for supplying almost 97% of the business' ice cream. A significant feat, Mr. Baker has produced over 800,000 gallons of ice cream since he began working there in 1977.

Mr. Baker attributes his success to his dedicated work ethic, which was instilled in him by his parents. Of the many recognitions and accolades during his career, Mr. Baker is notably proud to have had his business featured as the number one ice cream spot in a national newspaper and to have successfully maintained his business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

