The Inner Circle acknowledges, Joseph Thomas Vazzana, MD, FACS as a Pinnacle Life Healthcare Professional

Dr. Vazzana pursued higher education at New York University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience and Psychology, minoring in Chemistry. He then attended S.U.N.Y Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn where he received a medical degree. The doctor completed a general surgical residency at the University of Buffalo; a research fellowship in immunology and vaccination strategies for the treatment of cancer at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York; and a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery/advanced gastrointestinal surgery at Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Vazzana is board-certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS) and explained that the ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge. The doctor works within the Department of Surgery at the Montefiore Medical Center as a general surgeon and notes that it is the premier academic medical center and the primary teaching hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York City. He specializes in bariatric/foregut surgery; abdominal wall hernia repair; and colorectal surgeries and is affiliated with Montefiore Weiler Hospital; Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion; Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place; Montefiore Wakefield Campus; St. Johns Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry; St. Johns Riverside Hospital; and St. Johns Riverside Boyce.

The doctor is highly sought after for his vast knowledge of the field and serves as an Assistant Professor within the Department of Surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. He said that general surgery is a surgical specialty that focuses on abdominal contents including the esophagus; stomach; small bowel; colon; liver; pancreas; gallbladder; appendix and bile ducts; and often the thyroid gland. As a general surgeon, Dr. Vazzana performs a wide range of abdominal surgeries for many forms of intestinal and abdominal wall neoplasms; gallbladder disease; and gastric and pancreatic disease and follows the patient through critical care and surgical recovery all the way to outpatient care. His expertise in weight reduction surgery as well as minimally invasive approaches to complex surgical disease allow him to treat the entirety of the obese surgical patient. He stated, "The obesity epidemic is growing not just in the United states but across the globe. We as surgeons need to utilize all of the tools at our disposal to handle these complex patients." His practice focuses on weight reduction surgery as a means to accomplish excellent outcomes in the morbidly obese patient across multiple general surgery conditions including but not limited to abdominal wall reconstruction (hernia repair) and colorectal surgery.

Dedicated to provide the latest innovations in the field, Dr. Vazzana is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and a member of the Society of Gastrointestinal Surgery. While reflecting on his career, the doctor attributes much of his success to his mentors, Norman Sas, MD; William Scott Melvin, MD; Diego Cammacho, MD; and Anibal Puente, MD.

