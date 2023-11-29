The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joshua T. Billingsley, MD, MS, FAANS, as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Neurological Surgery

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joshua T. Billingsley, MD, MS, FAANS, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Neurological Surgery.

Dr. Billingsley pursued higher education at Idaho State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology, Virology, minoring in Chemistry, and a Master's degree in Endocrinology both received from Idaho State University. He then attended Oregon Health and Sciences University where he received a Medical Doctor degree; completed neurosurgical residency at Rush University in Chicago, after beginning at the University of Louisville; finished fellowships in endo surgery at Rush University and cerebrovascular surgery at the University of Florida.

A board-certified neurosurgeon by the American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS), Dr. Billingsley sees patients for cerebral vascular, and open endovascular surgeries; neuro-oncology; brain tumors; gliomas; skull-based tumors; brain, spine and nervous system conditions that include a wide variety of movement, memory, neuromuscular, and nerve disorders. He explained that the broad aim of the ABNS is to encourage the study, improve the practice, elevate the standards and advance the science of neurological surgery and thereby serve the cause of public health.

The doctor explained that neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders that affect any portion of the nervous system including the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Neurosurgeons are doctors who diagnose and treat problems with the nervous system, often by performing surgery on the brain or spine. They treat strokes, tumors, cervical and lumbar disc disease, infections, and head or spinal cord injuries.

Highly regarded for showing his empathy for patients and treating them as if they were family, Dr. Billingsley asserts that he is part of a multidisciplinary team of specialists at Advocate Lutheran General Brain & Spine Institute in Park Ridge, Illinois. He is also affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Brain & Spine Institute in Downers Grove; Advocate Lutheran General Hospital; Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center; Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital; Advocate Christ Medical Center; and Advocate Condell Medical Center.

A testament to his extraordinary abilities, Dr. Billingsly is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgery and the Congress of Neurological Surgery and credits his mentors, Richard Byrne, MD; Vincent Traynelis, MD; and Brian Hoh, MD for much of his success. Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys cycling; woodworking; and ocean fishing.

