The Inner Circle acknowledges, Juliana Kanji, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Dr. Kanji is a dedicated psychiatrist who provides mental health services to a diverse range of patients, from children to geriatric individuals. Her expertise spans various psychiatric conditions, including Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety, ADHD, and more. Dr. Kanji also plays a crucial role in training future nurse practitioners as a preceptor for Malloy College.

Juliana Kanji

Dr. Kanji specializes in child, adolescent, adult, and geriatric psychiatric care, offering a compassionate approach to individuals dealing with a wide range of mental health conditions.

Prior to establishing her private practice, Dr. Kanji gained valuable experience working at Coney Island Hospital, Brunswick Hospital, Huntington Hospital, and the Jewish Board of Family and Child Services.

Dr. Kanji earned her MD from Peshawar University-Faculty of Medicine in Pakistan. She pursued various internships and residencies, including psychiatry, forensic psychiatry, and child psychiatry, at different institutions, honing her expertise in the field.

Dr. Kanji is an esteemed member of the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Psychiatric Association, showcasing her commitment to the highest standards of psychiatric care.

Dr. Kanji honors the memory of her father, Samuel Pitamber, MD, her mother, Alice Pitamber, RN, and her sister, Suvana Dass, RN. She draws inspiration from her brother, Suersh Pitamber.

Dr. Kanji's compassionate and friendly approach to psychiatry creates a warm and supportive environment for her patients, fostering trust and healing.

Dr. Kanji's years of experience and compassionate approach have made her a trusted psychiatrist, helping individuals achieve mental wellness. In her spare time, she enjoys reading.

