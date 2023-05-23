The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Junior R. King, DPM as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

23 May, 2023, 16:40 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Junior R. King, DPM, is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.           

Dr. King began his medical education journey at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine where he earned a medical degree from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. He completed a residency at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Continue Reading
Dr Junior King
Dr Junior King

With more than 14 years in the field, Dr. King has been in private practice for 2 years and is board certified in Podiatric Medicine by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.  He is licensed to provide online and in-person care to patients in New York and serves patients in his private practice location at 596 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207.

Dr. King was inspired to enter the medical profession while growing up in the Caribbean Islands where he saw a need for healthcare for minorities and underserved communities, especially those who have amputations. Motivated by a desire to reduce those statistics, the doctor is in the process of making his practice multi-disciplinary so that patients can get all of their healthcare needs met at one location.

Known for his compassion and excellent care, Dr. King has volunteered in other countries needing medical help for many years. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary pause on his international volunteer work, but he hopes that he will be able to continue those efforts soon.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. King enjoys traveling in his spare time and recently returned from a trip to Europe.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Vincent E. Voci, MD as a Most Trusted Plastic Surgeon 2023 for his contributions to the field of Plastic Surgery

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joseph C. Baker as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the Restaurant Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.