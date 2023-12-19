The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Justin Parden as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Vascular Surgery

News provided by

The Inner Circle

19 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Justin Parden is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Vascular Surgery.

Dr. Parden pursued higher education at the University of Alabama where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. He received a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham and completed surgical residency and fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery at various institutions.

A specialist in vascular surgery, Dr. Parden offers a wide range of services including carotid artery surgery; aneurysm repair; treatment of peripheral arterial disease; and creating dialysis access. He is renowned for his expertise in limb salvage procedures to prevent amputations and is board certified vascular surgeon. The doctor launched his career in electrical design in construction but transitioned into medicine, completing a general surgical residency and a vascular and endovascular surgery fellowship. He is currently practicing at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.

When considering his illustrious career, Dr. Parden contributes much of his success to the mentorship of his father, Stephen R. Parden, MD, a general surgeon. He notes that he was also guided by mentors William Jordan, MD and Benjamin Pearce, MD.

