The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kari Blankenship as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the Field of Dentistry

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kari Blankenship is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the Field of Dentistry.

Dr. Blankenship pursued higher education at Hunter College in New York City where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Honors Philosophy. She then attended the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio receiving a Doctor of Dental Surgery and completed post-doctoral residency in general dentistry at the Michael DeBakey Veterans Administration Hospital with an emphasis on oral surgery and periodontics. She finished her formal education and training with rotations at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and gained experience in meeting the needs of medically compromised patients.

Dr. Blankenship explained that dentistry, also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists diagnose and treat problems with patient's teeth, gums, and related parts of the mouth. They provide advice and instruction on taking care of the teeth and gums and on diet choices that affect oral health. She asserts that she has never grown tired of helping people bring out the best that their smiles have to offer.

Inspired by her brother, Ryan Knight, whom she names as an influential mentor during her career, Dr. Blankenship has more than 13 years of experience in the field. She noted that she was drawn to the field of dentistry after earning her Bachelor of Science degree because of its unique combination of art, science, and biology and later established Dental Renaissance, a private practice, in Plano in 2019. According to Dr. Blankenship, she believes that continued education translates to a higher standard of care for her patients and results in the best possible outcomes. To provide the latest advancements in the field to her patients, the doctor participates in continuing education on a regular basis in the areas of implant dentistry; oral surgery; and cosmetic dentistry. She also studied with Nobel Biocare and the prestigious Pikos Institute.

Attributing to her advanced skills and professionalism, Dr. Blankenship is a member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics; a Board member of the American Academy of Clear Aligners; and the American Academy of General Dentistry.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Blankenship enjoys spending quality time with her family; husband, Matthew, and her two dogs: a Corgi named Ellie and a Chihuahua named Biscuits, both of which she loves very much. Described as an adventurous culinary explorer who never passes up the opportunity to try new restaurants, cuisines, and recipes, she is also an avid reader and particularly enjoys true crime stories. The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to her colleague and mentor, David Galler, DDS.

For more information about Dr. Blankenship's practice, please visit the website: www.planodentist.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle