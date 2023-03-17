The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Karl Kasischke as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field

DOVER, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Karl Kasischke is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

Dr. Kasischke earned a Master's degree at the University of Cologne and Berlin and completed a residency at the University of Ulm. He then completed a Fellowship in Vascular Neurology. The doctor is a clinical neurologist and neuroscientist and has more than 20 years in the field. According to Dr. Kasischke, he has specialized training in neurology, vascular, neurology, and neuroscience from top universities and hospitals in the United States and Germany.

Dr. Kasischke is considered an expert in the management of rare medical conditions that lead to stroke and brain disorders, post-stroke epilepsy, and vascular disorders. He is fluent in both English and German. It has been Dr. Kasischke's passion to become a neurologist since experiencing a stroke-related loss in his own family. He notes that his goal is to recognize disease early and treat his patients with the same empathy and dedication he would his own family.

Dr. Kasischke enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons, staying active, and working on his pet science projects. He is associated with Alpha Omega Alpha, ANA, AAN, AMA and supports the American Heart Association.

His mentors are Dr. Scott Bergen and Dr. David Rose. Dr. Kasischke would like to dedicate this honor to his wife and sons and in loving memory of his mother Keiko Tsuno.

