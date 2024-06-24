The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kelli B. Mayfield, MD, CMD, HMDC as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

ORONO, Maine , June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kelli B. Mayfield, MD, CMD, HMDC is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions in Leading Geriatric Medicine.

Dr. Kelli B. Mayfield, a distinguished figure in geriatric medicine, proudly serves as the Medical Director at Tapestry Health, specializing in providing exceptional care to elderly patients in post-acute, long-term care, hospice, and palliative care settings.

Kelli B. Mayfield, MD, CMD, HMDC

With a focus on enhancing the quality of life for elderly individuals, Dr. Mayfield brings extensive expertise in managing complex medical conditions and addressing the unique health challenges of the elderly population. As the Medical Director at Tapestry Health, she is dedicated to delivering compassionate and comprehensive care that prioritizes the well-being of her patients.

Dr. Mayfield's illustrious academic journey includes a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Mars Hill University, a Master of Science in psychology (neuroscience) from Vanderbilt University, and a Doctor of Medicine from East Tennessee State University, School of Medicine. She completed her family medicine residency at East Tennessee State University, further honing her skills in geriatric medicine.

Recognized for her commitment to excellence, Dr. Mayfield holds prestigious certifications, including Certified Medical Director (CMD) by the American Board of Post-Acute and Long-Term Medicine, and Hospice Medical Director Certified (HMDC) by the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Mayfield remains actively involved in professional organizations such as the American Academy of Family Physicians, Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, and the American Geriatric Society. She also dedicates her time to community service as a Committee member, serving as a Sunday School teacher at Orono United Methodist Church and volunteering as a medical director with Time to Rise, a substance abuse counseling service. Dr. Mayfield has also contributed her expertise to mission trips to Haiti with Clinique Espérance et Vie.

Touting an exceptional impact on her patients and community, Dr. Mayfield has held numerous prestigious positions including Chief Resident of Bristol Family Practice from 1994-1995 and has received a multitude of awards and recognitions, such as Mead Johnson Award For Graduate Education in Family Practice in 1994; Burroughs Wellcome Family Practice Resident Scholar in 1994; John Sevier Family Practice Award for Outstanding Student Entering Family Practice in 1993; Alpha Omega National Medical Honor Society in 1993; and Best in Maine. She is a published author with articles in The Chronicles of Women in White Coats 3; A. Robins Nest, LLC; 2020.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Mayfield enjoys birding, reading, calligraphy, snowshoeing, and skiing. Dr. Mayfield attributes much of her success to the guidance and mentorship of Dr. Henry Atkins, acknowledging the support of her father, Col. Max Burgin, in her professional journey.

