The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kenneth Bescak, MD, F.A.C.C., as a Distinguished Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field

Kenneth Bescak, MD, F.A.C.C., is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

Kenneth Bescak, MD., F.A.C.C

Dr. Bescak began his medical educational journey from Ohio State University, Columbus where he received his medical degree. He then completed his residency and fellowship at Creighton University Affiliated Hospitals in Omaha, Nebraska. An exemplary diagnostic cardiologist, Dr. Bescak is one of only 500 board-certified lipidologists in the U.S. and one of only seven in Arizona. He is known for opening successful clinics for cardiac rehabilitation and heart failure and serves patients in the Cottonwood, Arizona community at the Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group.

Board-certified in lipidology, internal medicine, and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Bescak specializes in lipid and lipoprotein metabolism and their associated disorders. He was in private practice for 30 years in Elyria, Ohio prior to relocating to the Verde Valley.

Dedicated to providing the latest in advancements in his field, Dr. Bescak is affiliated with the American College of Physicians; the American Heart Association; the American Echocardiographic Society; the Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona; the American Heart Society; the Heart Failure Society of America; and the National Lipid Association. He was also honored as a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Chest Physicians.

