The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kevin J. DeLory as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the Financial Lending Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

31 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

WARWICK, R.I., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kevin J. DeLory is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the Financial Lending Field.

Continue Reading
Kevin J. DeLory
Kevin J. DeLory

Mr. DeLory began his educational journey at Rhode Island College in pursuit of scholarship. However, his focus rapidly turned to sales when he discovered he could be successful on that pathway. With more than 20 years of experience, Mr. DeLory is considered an expert in TPO space and boasts a leadership style that always puts him in the trenches working through any problem with his team versus a bird's eye view from above. Implementing the bottom-up philosophy, the leadership team at EPM has created a cohesive and prosperous working environment.

Mr. Delory's leadership practices regard accountability, relationships over transactions, and integrity as his top core values He believes that a leader should "know the way, go the way, and show the way". A natural leader, Mr. Delory utilizes a team-oriented sales approach with outcomes of which he is very proud. His team-oriented sales approach has gained results of which he is very proud and asserts that there is not a day that goes by where he is not watching growth under his guidance.

Serving as Chief Lending Officer and Partner at EPM (Equity Prime Mortgage), Mr. Delory boasts that the culture of the organization is valued, which was a "complete 180" from what he has experienced in the past. "Everybody speaks about culture, but nobody lives it like I have seen in this organization" said DeLory after celebrating his one-year anniversary in August of 2022.

A dedicated life-long learner, Mr. DeLory noted that aside from his daughter, the greatest joy in his life is to help his team become the best they can be-both in and out of the office. Considering the "ebbs and flows" of the industry, the business professional believes that ANYONE can be turned into a higher performer with his strong sales training ability mixed with his leadership and culture knowledge. Mr. Delory is confident that his "perfect recipe" of exceptional mentoring and guidance is available to anyone who is ready to learn and grow.

For more information about Mr. DeLory and his leadership abilities, he may be reached anytime by email at [email protected] or the website epmwholesale.com where there is form to fill out as well as updates on what EPM's team is currently doing. Aside from his professional pursuits in the financing industry, Mr. DeLory has his own podcast titled "The Whole Perspective" with his SVP of Lending and best friend of 30 years, Kenny Phillips. The podcast airs an episode every Friday at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. DeLory asserts that is truly living the dream at home in Rhode Island with his beautiful wife, Dana, their daughter, Brooklyn and as many dogs as they can manage. In his spare time, Mr. DeLory enjoys being on the golf course with friends or with his family.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rene Amaya as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Pediatrics

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Steven M. Carrell as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Chiropractic Field

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.