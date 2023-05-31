The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kevin J. DeLory as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the Financial Lending Field

WARWICK, R.I., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kevin J. DeLory is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the Financial Lending Field.

Mr. DeLory began his educational journey at Rhode Island College in pursuit of scholarship. However, his focus rapidly turned to sales when he discovered he could be successful on that pathway. With more than 20 years of experience, Mr. DeLory is considered an expert in TPO space and boasts a leadership style that always puts him in the trenches working through any problem with his team versus a bird's eye view from above. Implementing the bottom-up philosophy, the leadership team at EPM has created a cohesive and prosperous working environment.

Mr. Delory's leadership practices regard accountability, relationships over transactions, and integrity as his top core values He believes that a leader should "know the way, go the way, and show the way". A natural leader, Mr. Delory utilizes a team-oriented sales approach with outcomes of which he is very proud. His team-oriented sales approach has gained results of which he is very proud and asserts that there is not a day that goes by where he is not watching growth under his guidance.

Serving as Chief Lending Officer and Partner at EPM (Equity Prime Mortgage), Mr. Delory boasts that the culture of the organization is valued, which was a "complete 180" from what he has experienced in the past. "Everybody speaks about culture, but nobody lives it like I have seen in this organization" said DeLory after celebrating his one-year anniversary in August of 2022.

A dedicated life-long learner, Mr. DeLory noted that aside from his daughter, the greatest joy in his life is to help his team become the best they can be-both in and out of the office. Considering the "ebbs and flows" of the industry, the business professional believes that ANYONE can be turned into a higher performer with his strong sales training ability mixed with his leadership and culture knowledge. Mr. Delory is confident that his "perfect recipe" of exceptional mentoring and guidance is available to anyone who is ready to learn and grow.

For more information about Mr. DeLory and his leadership abilities, he may be reached anytime by email at [email protected] or the website epmwholesale.com where there is form to fill out as well as updates on what EPM's team is currently doing. Aside from his professional pursuits in the financing industry, Mr. DeLory has his own podcast titled "The Whole Perspective" with his SVP of Lending and best friend of 30 years, Kenny Phillips. The podcast airs an episode every Friday at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. DeLory asserts that is truly living the dream at home in Rhode Island with his beautiful wife, Dana, their daughter, Brooklyn and as many dogs as they can manage. In his spare time, Mr. DeLory enjoys being on the golf course with friends or with his family.

