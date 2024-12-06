The Inner Circle acknowledges, Klara N. Brown as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Klara N. Brown is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Transforming Lives Through Psychotherapy and Coaching.

Klara N. Brown, founder of Klara Nemes Brown, LLC, is a dedicated psychotherapist and coach with over 23 years of experience, committed to empowering individuals to overcome life's challenges and achieve personal transformation. Her private practice in Lakeland, Florida, provides a safe and compassionate space for clients to explore mental health and relationship dynamics through psychotherapy and coaching.

Originally from Hungary, Ms. Brown's journey into counseling is one of perseverance and resilience. At the age of 27, she immigrated to the United States with her seven-year-old child, overcoming language barriers, the absence of a formal profession, and the lack of family support to create a new life and a meaningful career. Her personal experiences inspire her empathetic approach, allowing her to connect deeply with clients navigating their own struggles.

Ms. Brown earned a Master of Arts degree from Naropa University in 2000 and has since enhanced her skills through various certifications. These include completing the Marriage and Family Certification Program in Couples Counseling at the Denver Family Institute (2010–2011) and pursuing certification as a relationship transformational coach, underscoring her dedication to professional growth and delivering impactful care.

Through her practice, Ms. Brown specializes in psychotherapy, mental health coaching, and relationship transformation. She is known for her ability to foster deep, lasting change in her clients' lives, empowering them to address complex emotional and relational challenges.

Looking to the future, Ms. Brown is committed to expanding her expertise and impact, continuing to provide personalized support that helps her clients lead fulfilling and authentic lives.

