The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lagina R. Scott, MD as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions as a Family Physician

Dr. Scott pursued a medical degree from the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed an internship and residency in family medicine at the Family Health Centers of San Diego. Board-certified in family medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the doctor notes that ABFM is a non-profit independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Dr. Scott has served more than three years as a family physician with San Ysidro Health/Care View Clinic and also works on staff at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Dr. Scott asserts that San Ysidro Health, formerly San Ysidro Health Center, is a non-profit organization committed to providing high quality compassionate, accessible, and affordable health care services for the entire family. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves with access for all. According to Dr. Scott, family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor and is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Inspired to enter the medical field at the age of nine, Dr. Scott's witnessed her grandmother battle diabetes while not trusting healthcare professionals. She wanted to work in healthcare in underserved communities and chose to work with Care View Clinic because of their mission to help that population. Appointed to the role after just one year, the doctor is one of the youngest directors in the clinic's history after being employed for a year. In the near future, she plans to start a medi-spa in addition to her work.

Aside from her professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys spending time with family and traveling. She also participates in monthly health fairs in her community and volunteers her time at the local high school doing sports physicals.

