The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lagina R. Scott, MD as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions as a Family Physician

News provided by

The Inner Circle

20 Jun, 2023, 17:20 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lagina R. Scott, MD, is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions as a Family Physician.        

Continue Reading
Lagina Rashell Scott
Lagina Rashell Scott

Dr. Scott pursued a medical degree from the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed an internship and residency in family medicine at the Family Health Centers of San Diego.  Board-certified in family medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the doctor notes that ABFM is a non-profit independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Dr. Scott has served more than three years as a family physician with San Ysidro Health/Care View Clinic and also works on staff at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Dr. Scott asserts that San Ysidro Health, formerly San Ysidro Health Center, is a non-profit organization committed to providing high quality compassionate, accessible, and affordable health care services for the entire family. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves with access for all. According to Dr. Scott, family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor and is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Inspired to enter the medical field at the age of nine, Dr. Scott's witnessed her grandmother battle diabetes while not trusting healthcare professionals. She wanted to work in healthcare in underserved communities and chose to work with Care View Clinic because of their mission to help that population.  Appointed to the role after just one year, the doctor is one of the youngest directors in the clinic's history after being employed for a year. In the near future, she plans to start a medi-spa in addition to her work. 

Aside from her professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys spending time with family and traveling. She also participates in monthly health fairs in her community and volunteers her time at the local high school doing sports physicals. 

For more information, visit www.syhc.org

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Amir Rasheed as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the fields of Oncology and Hematology

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, James Oberman as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Otolaryngology and service in the US Navy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.