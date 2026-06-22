The Inner Circle acknowledges Larry Domash as a Pinnacle Professional Member

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Larry Domash is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Systematic Trading and Quantitative Financial Modeling.

Larry Domash

Mr. Domash has built a distinguished career in financial services and quantitative trading, marked by innovation, analytical rigor, and the development of the G-255 Systematic Trading model. As President, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Portfolio Manager of Curve Asset Management and Curve Publishing since 2012, he has focused on creating and publishing the G-255 Systematic Trading model that integrates Corporate Credit and Equity Indicators for institutional use.

Mr. Domash's work centers on the development of the G-255 Systematic and Quantitative model derived from publicly available financial disclosures from the top 255 companies worldwide. The G-255 is designed to identify trading opportunities across both investment grade and non-investment grade securities. His proprietary framework captures a broad segment of global bond and equity markets and has demonstrated a 95 percent success rate in back tested trade indicators. Through Curve Publishing, he continues to expand the reach of this intellectual property with plans for broader digital platform distribution.

Mr. Domash earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Lawrence University in 1981 and later completed a Master's degree with Honors in Management with concentrations in Economics and Finance from Northwestern University in 1986. His professional credentials include previously held FINRA Series 6, 7, 30, 63 and 67 licenses, as well as an FCA license and an SEC RIA license.

Over the course of more than four decades, Mr. Domash has worked across multiple financial firms, developing expertise in systematic trading, financial data analysis, and intellectual property creation. In addition to his market research, he is also the author of academic work, including Entry Barriers in Professional Baseball, a statistical study examining wage and opportunity disparities.

Mr. Domash is also sharing his expertise through a new podcast series featured on iHeartRadio. The first episode, Close Up Radio Spotlights Larry Domash of Systematic Trading and Curve Publishing, explores the development of the G-255 Systematic Trading model, its application across global equity and corporate debt markets, and the disciplined analytical process behind its success. The episode is currently available on iHeartRadio and serves as the first installment in what is planned to be an ongoing series highlighting quantitative investing, financial research, and market innovation.

Mr. Domash has served on boards of trustees and directors and volunteered for various organizations, including his involvement with the Cancer Research Board at Lawrence University. He credits part of his development in advanced equity modeling to the guidance of Bill Breen at Northwestern University.

Outside of his professional work, Mr. Domash enjoys boating, traveling, reading, and spending time with his family, including his partner, Desiree Glowa, and their combined 5 children and two Grandchildren.

Looking ahead, he plans to continue expanding the digital presence of the G-255 Systematic and Proprietary Trading model while increasing platform engagement on a global scale. Guided by a philosophy rooted in innovation, resilience, and continuous learning, he remains focused on advancing the future of systematic trading and financial research.

"My advice is simple but non-negotiable:

Be obsessively curious about how things actually work, not how people say they work.

Trust data and rigorous back-testing far more than consensus or narrative.

Stay humble in the face of the market — it's always smarter than any individual.

Never compromise on objectivity. Once you start bending your process to fit a story, you've already lost the edge.

If you wake up every day excited to dig into cash flows, historical patterns, and stochastic relationships, then this field can be incredibly rewarding. If not, find something else — because half-hearted commitment will eventually break you.

Passion isn't optional in systematic trading. It's survival." -Larry Domash-

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle