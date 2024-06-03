The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lauren A. Stevenot, DDS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CINCINNATI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lauren A. Stevenot, DDS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the Dentistry field.

Dr. Lauren Stevenot, a devoted dental practitioner, has made a significant impact on the field of dentistry through her commitment to excellence and a passion for providing top-quality care to her patients. She serves as an integral part of Reading Family Dental, a trusted family practice where she works alongside her uncle, Dr. Alan Laub, DDS. She also works for her mother, Dr. Cynthia Dull, DDS. Her brother, Dr. Ryan Dull, DDS, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy as a dentist.

Dr. Stevenot's practice encompasses a wide range of routine general dentistry services, including dental hygiene, fillings, crowns, root canals, extractions, and limited orthodontics. What sets her apart is her dedication to patient communication, ensuring that every individual understands the procedures and feels confident in their dental care journey.

As part of her commitment to professional growth, Dr. Stevenot is affiliated with several esteemed dental organizations, including the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, Cincinnati Dental Society, and Dayton Dental Society. These affiliations reflect her dedication to staying updated with the latest advancements in dentistry and maintaining the highest standards of patient care.

Dr. Stevenot's academic journey is marked by excellence. She graduated valedictorian from Carroll High School and continued her education at Marquette University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences with Summa Cum Laude honors. Her academic achievements paved the way for her admission to The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, where she obtained her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree in 2017.

Her commitment to academic rigor and passion for dentistry remain unwavering, as she continues to pursue ongoing education through courses and seminars, staying at the forefront of dental innovations.

Dr. Stevenot's dedication to serving her country led her to join the United States Air Force as a Captain upon graduation. During her four years of service, she completed a residency in Advanced Education in General Dentistry at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She was then stationed at RAF Lakenheath in England for two years, followed by a year at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, where she provided exceptional dental care to military personnel, gaining invaluable experience.

After her honorable service with the Air Force, Dr. Stevenot transitioned into private practice at Reading Family Dental, where she joined her uncle, Dr. Alan Laub, in providing trusted dental care to the local community. Dr. Lauren Stevenot's dedication to her profession extends to her role as a Board Member of the Dayton Dental Society and her monthly volunteer work performing frenectomies to improve infant health outcomes.

Outside of her professional life, Dr. Stevenot and her husband lead an active life, enjoying outdoor activities such as skiing, tennis, and hiking. Her love of travel has taken her to over 35 countries.

Dr. Lauren Stevenot remains committed to offering the highest quality dental care to her patients, drawing upon her knowledge and years of experience. She looks forward to serving the Reading community for years to come and continuing her journey of excellence in dentistry.

