The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lauren Egan as a Most Trusted Business Professional for her contributions to the field of Accounting

03 Nov, 2023, 14:10 ET

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lauren Egan is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Business Professional for her contributions to the field of Accounting.

Lauren Egan
Ms. Egan pursued higher education at the University of Northern Colorado and Metropolitan State College of Denver, now Metropolitan State University, where she studied Accounting. She later became a Certified Public Accountant working in numerous positions including higher education; in the private sector as an accounting administrator and various clerical positions; and Senior Revenue Agent at the Colorado Department of Revenue where she retired after 34 years in the field.

A leader in the field, Ms. Egan was the secretary of the Accounting Honor Society at Metropolitan State College and received the G. Lewis Frazer Accounting Scholarship from the Association of Government Accountants and also a scholarship from the Auraria book center.  She is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her field and has been a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants. She is considered an expert in Accounting and Auditing and is currently pursuing other interests in her retirement as a Stephen Minister.

After ending her professional career, Ms. Egan spends her days running; swimming; playing racquetball; sewing; with family and friends; and watching her grandchildren play softball, basketball, and soccer.

