The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lauren Roles as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Internal Medicine

Lauren Roles

Dr. Roles pursued higher education at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology. She received a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver; completed a residency in internal medicine at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage California; and finished a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

Dual board-certified as an internist and in geriatric medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), the doctor explained that the ABIM is a physician-led non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. The doctor explained that internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists and manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Focused on enabling people to identify and reach their health goals, Dr. Roles works at Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver Washington, and is trained to help older adults with complicated health problems. She asserts that she enjoys making tailored plans for each individual considering their unique conditions, concerns, and hopes to reach their health goals so that they can do everything they want to do.

The doctor believes that the key to practicing medicine well is to listen to the needs of patients. She is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her practice and is associated with the American College of Physicians; The American Geriatric Society; and the Oregon Geriatric Society.

In her spare time, Dr. Roles enjoys reading a good science fiction or fantasy novel and spending time with her golden doodle, Samwise, named after The Lord of the Rings character, and her cat, Na'Vi, who is named for the blue people from Avatar. The doctor said that she is fascinated by evolutionary biology, is building her own tiny collection of dinosaur fossils; and hopes to one day participate in a real dig.

The doctor would like to thank her parents, Royal and Diane Roles, for all of their support and dedicate this honor to her mentor and high school biology teacher, Mr. Deopke.

