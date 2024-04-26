The Inner Circle acknowledges Laurence M. Krutchik, Esq. as a Top Pinnacle Professional

PALMETTO BAY, Fla., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Laurence M. Krutchik, Esq. is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Business Litigation Law and Personal Injury Law.

Mr. Krutchik began his pursuit of higher education at Northeastern University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2004 followed by receiving a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Nova Southeastern University – Shepard Broad Law Center. Mr. Krutchik is the owner and managing partner of the Law Office of Laurence M. Krutchik, P.A. d/b/a LMK Legal, a highly regarded civil litigation law firm. Mr. Krutchik has more than 10 years of experience in three top Florida insurance defense firms and has accumulated a tremendous amount of knowledge in multiple areas, including aviation mass tort disasters; product liability; contract disputes; professional malpractice and fraud; medical malpractice; personal injury and wrongful death; as well as maritime and admiralty matters.

Bringing empathy and professionalism to each case, Mr. Krutchik notes that clients seeking help with wrongful death; personal injury; contract and business disputes; or admiralty/maritime cases can be confident that they will get the best legal support. He explained that he is always in pursuit of amicable resolutions to disputes, but if the need for court intervention arises, he is ready to litigate aggressively to protect his clients' interests.

Mr. Krutchik touts admissions to the state courts of Florida and the federal United States Courts for Southern, Middle, and Northern Districts. He is also a member of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals and has previously been granted pro hac vice admission in Texas, Virginia, and California. Mr. Krutchik is a member of both the Florida Bar and previously served on the Florida Bar Eleventh Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee H from 2018-2020.

Highly regarded for both his unwavering ethical standards and exceptional legal skills, Mr. Krutchik has an AV Preeminent® rating and enjoys recognition as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine for seven consecutive years. This honor is bestowed upon only 2.5% of lawyers in the state, making Mr. Krutchik's achievements truly noteworthy and deserving of attention. He considers being successful in the field for more than 15 years as a highlight of his career.

