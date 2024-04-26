The Inner Circle acknowledges Lee C. Ferguson, DO, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Dr. Ferguson's unwavering commitment to patient-centered care reflects his belief in treating each patient as he would want his own family to be treated. His practice covers a wide spectrum of vascular conditions, including peripheral arterial disease, limb salvage, aortic aneurysms, carotid disease, varicose veins, and more.

With years of dedication to the field of medicine, Dr. Ferguson holds a distinguished educational background, including a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) from Pikeville College of Osteopathic Medicine. His training includes a general surgical residency at the University of South Alabama in Mobile and a fellowship in vascular surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

As a testament to his expertise, Dr. Ferguson is dual board-certified in vascular surgery and general surgery, a Diplomat to the American College of Surgeons (ACS), and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). He is also a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation (RPVI) and holds certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS).

Dr. Ferguson's commitment extends beyond his practice, as he actively engages with professional organizations and medical societies, including the Alabama Medical Society, Mobile County Medical Society, American College of Surgeons, and Society of Vascular Surgeons. He shares his knowledge as a presenter at various medical conferences and co-authored a poster presentation for The Southeastern Surgical Congress meeting in 2013.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Ferguson finds solace in the great outdoors. He enjoys hunting, fishing (both inshore and offshore), and sporting clays. His dedication to community service shines through his involvement with his local Mardi Gras Association, the Broad Street Restoration Society, and his role as a Mobile City Police Surgeon, where he volunteers his services for the local law enforcement community.

Dr. Ferguson's family is a pillar of support, with his wife, Mrs. Kim Ferguson, and their two teenagers standing by his side.

As a leading figure in vascular surgery, Dr. Ferguson's commitment to excellence in patient care and his contributions to the medical field continue to elevate the standard of vascular care in Mobile, Alabama, and the surrounding areas.

