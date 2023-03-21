The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Leroy M. Holmes as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to Non-Profit Services

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Leroy M. Holmes is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to Non-Profit Services.

Mr. Holmes earned a bachelor's degree in business management from the College of Sante Fe. He served 26 years in the United States Military, including two years of active duty, rising to the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He received two Army Commendation Medals and two Meritorious Service Medals.

Mr. Holmes served as quality coordinator at Seasons of Change Inc. and notes that Seasons of Change Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides training for underprivileged and at-risk youth and families to help improve their employment prospects. Mr. Holmes oversees accounting and financial reporting procedures, and works with an accounting firm to ensure the organization's compliance with government regulations. He also assists with budgets and ensures that funding is allocated appropriately.

Mr. Holmes is a member of the board of deacons of his church. In the future, he plans on completing his master's degree while maintaining a healthy life balance with his family.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle