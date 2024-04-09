The Inner Circle acknowledges Leslie M. Boyden as a Top Pinnacle Professional

PORT REPUBLIC, Md., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Leslie M. Boyden is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions as a Renowned Financial Expert.

Mrs. Boyden, a distinguished figure in the financial services industry with over 15 years of experience, specializes in retirement planning. As the co-founder of L&E Financial Services, she has become a trusted advisor to individuals, small business owners, corporate executives, and estate planners, providing customized financial plans that pave the way for secure retirements.

In her role, Mrs. Boyden also offers valuable insights into real estate and alternative investment opportunities. She, along with her husband, Eric Coon, has established The S.I.G.H.T. Code, a pioneering five-step wealth creation tool, through their company L&E Financial Services. Her extensive knowledge and expertise have made her a sought-after speaker, teacher, and mentor, conducting seminars, workshops, and events on various financial topics.

Mrs. Boyden's influence in the financial industry extends nationwide, with a strong affiliation with the Association of Financial Consultants. Beyond her professional achievements, she is deeply committed to giving back to society and has volunteered and donated to several national charitable organizations, including the Breast Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the Alzheimer's Association, the American Heart Association, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She is also active in her church and other local animal rescue and welfare organizations.

With a career spanning over two decades, Mrs. Boyden boasts numerous accolades in information technology and the insurance industry. Her journey into financial services followed a successful career in information technology and several years in the insurance sector, including tenures with New York Life and Nationwide.

Mrs. Boyden's expertise is not limited to her professional life; she is also an accomplished author, having penned "Retirement Conquered" in 2022. Her contributions to the field have led to her being featured on several television and radio shows, including major media outlets like FOX, CBS News, and CBS's MoneyWatch.com.

Mrs. Boyden acknowledges her husband, Carl Boyden, and father, Eric Coon, for their unwavering support. Looking forward, she aims for continued growth and success in her career, with a potential involvement in the Lions Club. Her guiding philosophy is rooted in authenticity and honesty, values she has consistently upheld in her relationships with clients.

